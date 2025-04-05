PSG Soars to Record 13th Ligue 1 Title: Unbeaten Triumph

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) celebrates a landmark 13th Ligue 1 title following a narrow victory over Angers. Désiré Doué's goal secured the 1-0 win at Parc des Princes, extending PSG's unbeaten run with six matches spared this season.

The victory, which marked PSG's 11th French championship since QSI's acquisition in 2011, sparked jubilation among players and fans. Coach Luis Enrique was lavished with admiration as the team celebrated with their supporters after the final whistle. Enrique hailed the achievement, emphasizing the club's commitment to playing attractive soccer and winning trophies.

With a dominant domestic season, PSG aims to add a second successive domestic double under Enrique by securing the French Cup. Their European ambitions loom with a Champions League quarterfinal fixture against Aston Villa, notwithstanding the suspension of key player Marquinhos.

