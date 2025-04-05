Mourinho's Nose Grab Leads to Three-Match Ban

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has been handed a three-match ban and fined approximately 6,000 pounds by the Turkish Football Federation following an incident involving Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk. The altercation took place during a contentious Turkish Cup quarter-final match between the two rival clubs.

The match, which saw Mourinho's team fall 2-1 to Galatasaray at home, was marred by a scuffle involving players from both teams. As tensions ran high, Mourinho allegedly grabbed Buruk's nose, causing the latter to fall theatrically, leading to further punitive measures.

As a result, Mourinho will be absent from the touchline in upcoming matches against Trabzonspor, Sivasspor, and Kayserispor. Fenerbahce currently sits second in the Turkish Super Lig, six points behind leaders Galatasaray, with one game in hand.

