Stalemate in Sarmiento: River Plate's Struggle Continues

In a tightly contested match in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura, River Plate was held to a 1-1 draw against Sarmiento on Saturday. Miguel Borja had given River an advantage with a goal at the 30-minute mark, only for Sarmiento's Juan Manuel Insaurralde to level the score just before halftime.

River Plate, now on their third consecutive draw, remain fourth in Group B, while Sarmiento stands at 12th. River's captain, Franco Armani, expressed the team's disappointment over not securing three points to maintain their position at the top. However, he emphasized the importance of staying focused as they navigate the competitive nature of the league.

Both teams continued to press in the second half, with a critical moment occurring in the 78th minute when a VAR review overturned a penalty initially awarded to River. Late heroics by goalkeeper Armani ensured River avoided defeat, preserving the draw with a fingertip save against Pablo Magnin's shot. The match highlighted River's challenges in maintaining form and consistency.

(With inputs from agencies.)