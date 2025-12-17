Left Menu

Alpine SG Pipers and upGrad Mumba Masters Dominate Global Chess League

In the Global Chess League, Alpine SG Pipers achieved a strong 10-4 win against Fyers American Gambits, with vital contributions from GM Leon Luke Mendonca and Nino Batsiashvili. Concurrently, upGrad Mumba Masters retained their top spot after an 18-2 victory over PBG Alaskan Knights, featuring wins by Koneru Humpy and D Harika.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Alpine SG Pipers made waves in the Global Chess League with a commanding 10-4 win over Fyers American Gambits. This crucial victory was driven by GM Leon Luke Mendonca's strategic brilliance on the prodigy board and a thrilling comeback by Nino Batsiashvili in the women's clash.

Mendonca's game against World Rapid Champion Volodar Murzin showcased his deft handling of the Closed Catalan, culminating in a bishop sacrifice that led to a timed-out victory after 46 moves. Meanwhile, Nino Batsiashvili overcame intense pressure against Injac Teodara, turning the game in her favor with an aggressive pawn advance.

On a parallel track, upGrad Mumba Masters displayed dominance through key performances by Koneru Humpy and D Harika, crushing PBG Alaskan Knights 18-2. Their strategic prowess ensures they remain at the top of the leaderboard, while world champion D Gukesh's draw continues his winless streak in the competition.

