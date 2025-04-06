Left Menu

Ferrari's Japanese Grand Prix Setback: A Race Without Pace

Ferrari's performance woes continued at the Japanese Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc finishing fourth and Lewis Hamilton seventh. Despite improvements from the previous race in China, the team struggled to match the pace of competitors. Team principal Fred Vasseur admitted challenges, urging realistic expectations for progress.

06-04-2025
Ferrari's hopes for a title challenge in the Japanese Grand Prix were dashed once more, as Charles Leclerc finished fourth and his teammate Lewis Hamilton came in seventh, both expressing dissatisfaction with the car's performance.

While the result showed some improvement over the disqualifications faced in China, Ferrari remained noticeably slower than rivals McLaren and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Leclerc expressed frustration, noting a well-balanced strategy but insufficient pace to vie for podium positions.

Ferrari currently trails McLaren by 76 points in the manufacturers' standings. Team leader Fred Vasseur cautioned against expectations of significant improvements, emphasizing the necessity of a steady, incremental approach. Despite the setback, the team hopes for performance enhancements as they identify and resolve ongoing technical issues.

