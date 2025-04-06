Football Legends Rally Behind Unifying Power of Sport Amid Visa Concerns for 2026 World Cup

Football legend Marcel Desailly remains optimistic about the 2026 FIFA World Cup, dismissing fears that US visa issues will hinder the event. The tournament is set to be hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico despite concerns over new regulations under President Donald Trump.

Reflecting on the unifying power of football, Desailly recalls how past tournaments have thrived despite challenges, drawing parallels with the Qatar World Cup in 2022. The French football icon, who's part of the Laureus World Sports Academy, lauds the sport's ability to bring people together globally.

Desailly also underscores the importance of the Laureus World Sports Awards, noting its focus on sports' positive societal impact beyond just achievements on the field. His comments highlight how football influences social change and inspires future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)