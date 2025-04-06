Left Menu

Football Legends Rally Behind Unifying Power of Sport Amid Visa Concerns for 2026 World Cup

Marcel Desailly believes visa issues won't affect the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico. Despite policies from President Trump, Desailly emphasizes sport's unifying role and recalls how football previously overcame greater obstacles. He also highlights the significance of the Laureus World Sports Awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:25 IST
  • India

Football legend Marcel Desailly remains optimistic about the 2026 FIFA World Cup, dismissing fears that US visa issues will hinder the event. The tournament is set to be hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico despite concerns over new regulations under President Donald Trump.

Reflecting on the unifying power of football, Desailly recalls how past tournaments have thrived despite challenges, drawing parallels with the Qatar World Cup in 2022. The French football icon, who's part of the Laureus World Sports Academy, lauds the sport's ability to bring people together globally.

Desailly also underscores the importance of the Laureus World Sports Awards, noting its focus on sports' positive societal impact beyond just achievements on the field. His comments highlight how football influences social change and inspires future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

