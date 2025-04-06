March Madness: The Betting Craze Fueling the Sports Scene

March Madness, a time-honored betting phenomenon in the United States, reaches its climax with a Monday night showdown between Houston and Florida following an electrifying Final Four. Despite a predictable tournament start, the thrilling Houston victory over Duke and Florida's defeat of Auburn have captivated audiences once again.

With $3.1 billion in betting projected by the American Gaming Association for both the men's and women's tournaments, Monday's final is set to see a surge in gambling activity, especially as sports betting gains traction nationwide. Insights from the AGA's Dara Cohen highlight the increasing comfort and understanding of sports betting among fans.

Legal sports betting's rise, post-2018 Supreme Court's lift on the federal ban, has positioned March Madness as a pivotal part of this burgeoning sector. Remarkably, women's sports are also drawing significant attention, as last year's events demonstrated the floodgates opening to this fresh betting arena.

