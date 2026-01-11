Left Menu

Wesley So and Carissa Yip Triumph in Thrilling Tata Steel Chess India Blitz Tournament

American Grandmaster Wesley So dominated the Open category, clinching the title at the Tata Steel Chess India Blitz tournament. In the Women's section, Carissa Yip emerged victorious after a dramatic playoff. The event was marked by gripping games, notable comebacks, and extraordinary performances by players like India's Nihal Sarin and Vantika Agrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

American Grandmaster Wesley So displayed extraordinary skill, securing the title with a round to spare in the Open category of the Tata Steel Chess India Blitz tournament. India's Nihal Sarin followed as runner-up, showcasing impressive performances throughout.

In the Women's section, a nail-biting playoff concluded with American talent Carissa Yip emerging triumphant. India's Vantika Agarwal finished in second place after staging a remarkable comeback by winning her last four games.

The tournament delivered intense matches across both categories, highlighted by strategic masterpieces and captivating upsets from prominent players, creating an atmosphere of relentless tension and excitement until the final round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

