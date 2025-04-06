Left Menu

Siraj Shines with 100 IPL Wickets Milestone

Mohammed Siraj, the Indian and GT pacer, achieved the remarkable feat of 100 IPL wickets during a stellar performance against SRH. Delivering his best figures of 4/17, Siraj was instrumental in the match, underscoring his dominance in IPL 2025. GT emerged victorious after winning the toss.

India's and Gujarat Titans' fast bowler Mohammed Siraj celebrated a significant achievement on Sunday, reaching the 100-wicket mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The milestone came during a match at Uppal Stadium, where Siraj plays domestically, as his team faced off against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Known to fans as 'Miyan,' Siraj demonstrated exceptional prowess, delivering a dream spell with figures of 4/17 across four overs, maintaining an economy rate of 4.20. These statistics marked his best performance in the IPL to date, adding to his tally of 102 wickets from 97 matches, with an average of 28.88 and an economy rate of 8.60.

Siraj's form in the IPL 2025 season has been formidable, capturing nine wickets in four matches at an average of 13.77 and an economy rate of 7.75. His latest performance ranks him as joint second-highest in this season's IPL. In the match, Gujarat Titans won the toss, putting Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first. Despite early setbacks, SRH managed 152/8 in 20 overs due to contributions from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen. Bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore also excelled for GT.

