Super Siraj Stars as Gujarat Titans Soar Past Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill praised Mohammed Siraj’s pivotal performance in their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite early setbacks, GT achieved their third consecutive IPL victory with standout contributions from Gill, Washington Sundar, and Sherfane Rutherford. Meanwhile, SRH faced their fourth straight defeat, extending their struggles this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 23:47 IST
Mohammed Siraj. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at Uppal Stadium, Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill lauded Mohammed Siraj's match-defining spell, emphasizing the impact of bowlers in securing victories. Despite the spotlight often on power-hitting batsmen, Gill highlighted Siraj's infectious energy during both bowling and fielding.

The Titans showcased their dominance in the IPL 2025, securing a third consecutive win. Gill, reflecting on his 90-run partnership with Washington Sundar, revealed their strategy of playing grounded shots, a plan that paid dividends against an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lineup.

After electing to bowl, GT capitalized on a shaky start from SRH's top order, which saw Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan falter early. Despite a middle-order resistance from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen, along with Pat Cummins' late cameo, SRH managed a modest 152/8.

GT's chase began tentatively before Gill and Sundar's formidable partnership uniquely positioned them for the win. Shubman Gill remained pivotal with an assertive 61, supported fiercely by Sundar's agile 49. Sherfane Rutherford sealed the victory with remarkable efficiency, culminating in a commanding finish with 20 balls to spare, consolidating GT's second spot on the points table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

