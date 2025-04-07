Djokovic's Miami Motivation: Eyeing the Coveted 100th Title

Novak Djokovic's recent run to his first final of the 2025 season at the Miami Open has reignited his drive for more victories. The 37-year-old aims to secure his 100th ATP title during the clay season, adding to his 24 Grand Slam victories. Despite not having claimed a tour title since 2023, Djokovic has continued to showcase his prowess, even securing Olympic gold in Paris.

Last week, Djokovic's pursuit of joining the elite group of players with 100 ATP trophies was thwarted by Jakub Mensik. Nevertheless, Djokovic draws confidence from his performance in Miami. "Each match where I play well gives me motivation to continue," he shared in Monte Carlo. The Serbian champion remains optimistic as he transitions to clay, where expectations are managed due to limited preparation time.

Absent from his corner at the Monte Carlo Masters is coach Andy Murray, expected to reunite with Djokovic in Madrid. The Serb's family support, including his brother Marko, provides emotional reinforcement. Djokovic, seeded third, is poised potentially to face Stan Wawrinka in his initial Monaco match.

