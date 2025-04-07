MS Dhoni: A Legend's Reflections Amidst IPL Retirement Speculations

Amidst growing speculations about his future in the Indian Premier League, MS Dhoni remains unfazed, stating that the decision to retire depends on how his body copes with the demands of cricket. With 10 months left to decide, the iconic cricketer is taking it one year at a time.

This season, the legendary cricketer hasn't been able to make his usual impact in the lower middle-order, accumulating just 76 runs in four matches. Despite calls from experts to step down, the veteran feels content with his illustrious career, emphasizing the importance of accepting past achievements.

In a rare sentimental moment, Dhoni expressed a desire to see cricket legends like Tendulkar, Ganguly, Sehwag, and Yuvraj play together again, highlighting his admiration for their incredible contributions to Indian cricket. For now, Dhoni is focused on enjoying the present while reflecting on what the future holds.

(With inputs from agencies.)