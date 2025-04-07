Left Menu

Lyon's Champions League Aspirations Hit by Nuamah Injury

Lyon faces a setback in their quest for Champions League qualification after Ernest Nuamah's season-ending knee injury. The Ghanaian winger's absence poses a challenge for the team, already missing Malick Fofana. With six games remaining, Lyon is fifth in the French league, two points shy of third place Monaco.

Lyon's aspirations for Champions League qualification have taken a significant hit following the unfortunate news that winger Ernest Nuamah will miss the remainder of the season due to a severe knee injury.

The seven-time French champions disclosed on Monday that Nuamah, a key player for the team, suffered a rupture to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during their recent 2-1 triumph over Lille.

Now, with only six fixtures left in the season, Lyon finds themselves in fifth place, two points adrift of third place Monaco. The top three teams secure a spot in the coveted Champions League group stage, leaving Lyon with dwindling opportunities and a challenging path ahead.

