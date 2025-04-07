Lyon's Champions League Aspirations Hit by Nuamah Injury
Lyon faces a setback in their quest for Champions League qualification after Ernest Nuamah's season-ending knee injury. The Ghanaian winger's absence poses a challenge for the team, already missing Malick Fofana. With six games remaining, Lyon is fifth in the French league, two points shy of third place Monaco.
- Country:
- France
Lyon's aspirations for Champions League qualification have taken a significant hit following the unfortunate news that winger Ernest Nuamah will miss the remainder of the season due to a severe knee injury.
The seven-time French champions disclosed on Monday that Nuamah, a key player for the team, suffered a rupture to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during their recent 2-1 triumph over Lille.
Now, with only six fixtures left in the season, Lyon finds themselves in fifth place, two points adrift of third place Monaco. The top three teams secure a spot in the coveted Champions League group stage, leaving Lyon with dwindling opportunities and a challenging path ahead.
