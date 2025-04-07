Lyon's Champions League Aspirations Hit by Nuamah Injury

Lyon's aspirations for Champions League qualification have taken a significant hit following the unfortunate news that winger Ernest Nuamah will miss the remainder of the season due to a severe knee injury.

The seven-time French champions disclosed on Monday that Nuamah, a key player for the team, suffered a rupture to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during their recent 2-1 triumph over Lille.

Now, with only six fixtures left in the season, Lyon finds themselves in fifth place, two points adrift of third place Monaco. The top three teams secure a spot in the coveted Champions League group stage, leaving Lyon with dwindling opportunities and a challenging path ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)