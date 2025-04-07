Left Menu

Harry Brook: England's New Hope After Buttler Era

Harry Brook has been appointed as the new captain of England's white-ball cricket team following Jos Buttler's resignation after a disappointing ICC campaign. Brook has proven his mettle as a talented leader, and his first challenges will include series against West Indies and South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:27 IST
Harry Brook: England's New Hope After Buttler Era
Harry Brook. (Photo- ICC X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Young cricketer Harry Brook has stepped into the spotlight after being appointed as England's new white-ball captain. His appointment follows the resignation of Jos Buttler, who left the role after England's unsuccessful ICC Champions Trophy run.

Brook, a key figure in England's batting lineup since 2022, was previously vice-captain and is currently ranked second in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings. He debuted as captain last year against Australia, earning accolades for his leadership and performance despite a series loss.

With the challenges ahead, Brook looks forward to leading England in crucial series against West Indies and South Africa. As he steps into this new role, Brook aims to bring fresh victories to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025