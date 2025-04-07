Harry Brook: England's New Hope After Buttler Era

Young cricketer Harry Brook has stepped into the spotlight after being appointed as England's new white-ball captain. His appointment follows the resignation of Jos Buttler, who left the role after England's unsuccessful ICC Champions Trophy run.

Brook, a key figure in England's batting lineup since 2022, was previously vice-captain and is currently ranked second in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings. He debuted as captain last year against Australia, earning accolades for his leadership and performance despite a series loss.

With the challenges ahead, Brook looks forward to leading England in crucial series against West Indies and South Africa. As he steps into this new role, Brook aims to bring fresh victories to the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)