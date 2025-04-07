Left Menu

Indian Shuttlers Set for Badminton Asia Championships Showdown

India's top badminton players, including Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and PV Sindhu, are set to compete in the Badminton Asia Championships. After underwhelming performances this season, they aim for a comeback. Challenging matches await, with the event concluding on April 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ningbo | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:34 IST
India's premier badminton players, led by stalwarts Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and PV Sindhu, are poised to make their mark at the Badminton Asia Championships. Following a season of lackluster results, they are eager to reclaim their positions on the global stage as the tournament kicks off.

Known for her Olympic successes, Sindhu, currently ranked 17th worldwide, hopes to revitalize her game against top competition, while her fellow Indians, both veterans and newcomers, face grueling matches. The men's and women's singles setups showcase Indian talents facing fierce opponents.

Men's and women's doubles events see a mix of seasoned players and promising pairings representing India on the court. This high-stakes championship, offering a substantial prize pool of USD 500,000, unfolds amid intense anticipation, set to conclude on April 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

