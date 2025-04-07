Left Menu

Djokovic Seeks Redemption Against Tabilo in Monte Carlo

Novak Djokovic will face Alejandro Tabilo in the Monte Carlo Masters in an effort to avenge a previous loss. The match follows Tabilo's win against Stan Wawrinka. Djokovic aims to bounce back after his Miami Open final defeat, looking ahead to a challenging clay-court season.

Updated: 07-04-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:15 IST
Novak Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam titleholder, is set to face Alejandro Tabilo in the Monte Carlo Masters, aiming to correct one of the most unexpected defeats of his career.

Ranked 32nd, Tabilo advanced after a hard-fought victory against 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka, winning 1-6, 7-5, 7-5, which sets up the compelling second-round rematch with Djokovic. The Serbian tennis star was previously upset by Tabilo at the Italian Open last year, managing to win only five games then.

This will be Djokovic's first appearance since his recent loss to Jakub Mensik in the Miami Open final, adding further intrigue to the opening of his clay-court season at Monte Carlo.

