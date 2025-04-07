Adi Shakti Women's Archery: Celebrating Empowerment & Tradition

In an event marking both tradition and modernity, the Adi Shakti National Women's Archery competition is set to unfold from April 8-10 in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. This tournament commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and aligns with India's national ethos of development through sports.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Khelo India Games initiative, the competition seeks to invigorate sports culture nationwide. As the inaugural NTPC Khelo India National Ranking Tournament for Women's Archery, it will evoke a spirit of resolve as suggested by its theme, "From the Power of Resolve to the Pinnacle of Success."

Gathering 550 female archers from across 28 states and 8 Union Territories, the tournament at the GMDC Ground in Ambaji will include qualification rounds, medal matches, and award ceremonies, offering cash prizes totalling Rs 41.52 lakh. Enhanced by vibrant cultural performances, the event promises to become an annual sporting milestone under the aegis of Gujarat's sports authorities.

