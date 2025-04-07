Left Menu

Virat Kohli Shines with 13,000 T20 Runs in IPL Thriller

Virat Kohli became the first Indian and fifth player worldwide to score 13,000 T20 runs, excelling against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Despite his stellar performance, Mumbai faces pressure as RCB reaches 221/5. Kohli's 67-run blitz sets stage for intense competition at Wankhede Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:56 IST
Virat Kohli Shines with 13,000 T20 Runs in IPL Thriller
Rohit Sharma. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating display of cricketing prowess, Virat Kohli, representing Star India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), ascended another peak in T20 cricket by becoming the first Indian and only the fifth player globally to surpass 13,000 runs. This landmark achievement unfolded during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Kohli, in his usual aggressive form, displayed a masterclass in both spin and pace play, amassing 67 runs from 42 deliveries. His innings featured eight boundaries and two towering sixes, culminating in a striking rate of 159.52. In the ongoing IPL 2025, Kohli has added 164 runs over four matches, averaging 54.66 with an impressive strike rate exceeding 143, which includes two half-centuries, making him the sixth-highest scorer in the league.

Despite MI's decision to bowl first upon winning the toss, RCB's batsmen, led by Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, orchestrated a formidable 91-run partnership. The fireworks continued with skipper Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma bolstering RCB to a daunting 221/5. With bowlers Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult struggling for control, MI faces an uphill task to chase down the massive total for their first IPL 2025 victory at Wankhede against RCB since 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025