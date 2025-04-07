Left Menu

Hardik Pandya Joins Elite Club with 200th T20 Wicket

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya reached the milestone of 200 wickets in T20 cricket during an IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He achieved this in a match where RCB set a massive target of 222 runs. Pandya is now a joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:52 IST
Hardik Pandya Joins Elite Club with 200th T20 Wicket
Hardik Pandya (Photo: IPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hardik Pandya, the skipper of Mumbai Indians, etched his name in the annals of T20 cricket history by claiming his 200th wicket during a thrilling match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium. Achieving this feat on Monday, Pandya demonstrated his prowess on the field, dismissing key players Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone swiftly.

In the match, Pandya bowled a spell of 2/45 in four overs, taking two crucial wickets to bring his tally to 200 wickets in 291 matches. With his current performance in IPL 2025, he's emerged as a joint-highest wicket-taker, amassing 10 wickets in just four games, with an impressive average of 12.00 and best figures of 5/36.

Looking at T20 statistics, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan leads with an incredible 635 wickets, while India's top T20 bowler, Yuzvendra Chahal, has notched up 365 scalps. Meanwhile, in the match, despite Mumbai opting to field, RCB posted a formidable 221/5, with standout performances from Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, and Jitesh Sharma. Now, all eyes are on RCB as they aim to defend the towering target and secure their third IPL 2025 win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

