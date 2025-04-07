Historic Host: Pune Set for Billie Jean King Cup 2025

Pune is making history as it gears up to host the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Asia-Oceania Group-1, marking a significant milestone in the city's tennis legacy. Starting April 8 at the Mhalunge Balewadi tennis complex, the Indian team will contest against formidable squads from New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, Korea Republic, Thailand, and Hong Kong, China. The top two team performers will advance to the tournament's prestigious play-off stage.

Indian tennis star Ankita Raina, the nation's top-ranked singles player, is set to lead the charge with teammates Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Vaidehi Chaudhari, and experienced doubles player Prarthana Thombare. India has high hopes for Maaya Rajeshwaran, a promising 15-year-old reserve player, while captain Vishal Uppal and coach Radhika Kanitkar Tulpule helm the team. Raina has emphasized the importance of unity and dedication as the team enters the tournament.

The event, powered by Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare (Maharashtra), will begin with a grand opening ceremony, boasting captivating performances and special guest appearances. With such star-studded commencement, Pune sets the stage for an exciting competition, underscoring the city's enthusiasm for tennis and its bid to support the home team advantage.

