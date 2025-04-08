Left Menu

Weather Disrupts Masters Practice Round, Safety Takes Precedence

The Masters' first practice round was canceled due to bad weather, prioritizing attendee safety. Augusta Chairman Fred Ridley expressed disappointment but emphasized safety. Improved conditions are forecast for the tournament's opening rounds later this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 01:44 IST
The initial practice round for the Masters Tournament was canceled on Monday due to adverse weather conditions, including rain and the threat of thunderstorms, which led officials to suspend activities at Augusta National.

Fred Ridley, Augusta Chairman, conveyed disappointment over the disruption but stressed that the safety of patrons was paramount in the decision to cancel. "We look forward to a successful 89th Masters Tournament despite the initial setback," he remarked.

Forecasts predict cooler, drier conditions with temperatures easing for the tournament's start later in the week, promising better weather for players and spectators alike.

