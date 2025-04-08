Weather Disrupts Masters Practice Round, Safety Takes Precedence

The initial practice round for the Masters Tournament was canceled on Monday due to adverse weather conditions, including rain and the threat of thunderstorms, which led officials to suspend activities at Augusta National.

Fred Ridley, Augusta Chairman, conveyed disappointment over the disruption but stressed that the safety of patrons was paramount in the decision to cancel. "We look forward to a successful 89th Masters Tournament despite the initial setback," he remarked.

Forecasts predict cooler, drier conditions with temperatures easing for the tournament's start later in the week, promising better weather for players and spectators alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)