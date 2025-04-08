Left Menu

Andrey Rublev Teams Up with Marat Safin: A New Chapter in Russian Tennis

Andrey Rublev, ranked world number nine, has enlisted two-time Grand Slam champion Marat Safin as his coach. Rublev aims for a successful collaboration, acknowledging Safin's influence on handling emotions. With upcoming matches, Rublev hopes Safin's experience will enhance his game and improve his on-court demeanor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 09:23 IST
Andrey Rublev

World number nine Andrey Rublev has made a strategic move by adding Marat Safin, a two-time Grand Slam champion, to his coaching team. The decision coincides with the European clay-court swing and marks a significant step for Rublev in managing his game and emotional conduct on the court.

Rublev formally hired Safin ahead of the Monte Carlo Masters, hoping for a productive partnership. Rublev expressed his intention to soak in Safin's advice and experience, especially considering the former champion's well-documented handling of his emotional challenges during his career.

The collaboration between Rublev and Safin brings together two intense personalities in Russian tennis. Moving forward, Rublev aims to leverage Safin's insights, beginning with his match against Gael Monfils at Monte Carlo, as he seeks to progress and refine his approach to the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

