Left Menu

Rajat Patidar's Leadership Sparks RCB's IPL Revival

Sunil Gavaskar credits Rajat Patidar's relaxed leadership for RCB's recent success in IPL. With pivotal contributions from Dinesh Karthik and Virat Kohli, the team has broken longstanding losing streaks. Gavaskar advises Rohit Sharma to refine shot selection, while praising Jasprit Bumrah's impressive return to form post-injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:24 IST
Rajat Patidar's Leadership Sparks RCB's IPL Revival
Rajat Patidar
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar attributes the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's resurgent IPL form to the 'relaxed' leadership style of skipper Rajat Patidar. Under his captaincy, RCB has clinched a historic win after 17 years at Chepauk and ended a six-match losing streak at the Wankhede Stadium.

Gavaskar emphasized the pivotal roles played by Dinesh Karthik and Virat Kohli in instilling confidence within the team. According to Gavaskar, Kohli's aggressive intent from the outset of matches has significantly caught bowlers off guard. He also lauded Karthik for his mentoring influence on younger team members.

Turning to other IPL stars, Gavaskar urged Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma to be more selective in his shot-making. Meanwhile, he expressed optimism about Jasprit Bumrah's form after returning from a back injury, noting his strong pace and potential to improve further as he gains confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025