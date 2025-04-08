Rajat Patidar's Leadership Sparks RCB's IPL Revival

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar attributes the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's resurgent IPL form to the 'relaxed' leadership style of skipper Rajat Patidar. Under his captaincy, RCB has clinched a historic win after 17 years at Chepauk and ended a six-match losing streak at the Wankhede Stadium.

Gavaskar emphasized the pivotal roles played by Dinesh Karthik and Virat Kohli in instilling confidence within the team. According to Gavaskar, Kohli's aggressive intent from the outset of matches has significantly caught bowlers off guard. He also lauded Karthik for his mentoring influence on younger team members.

Turning to other IPL stars, Gavaskar urged Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma to be more selective in his shot-making. Meanwhile, he expressed optimism about Jasprit Bumrah's form after returning from a back injury, noting his strong pace and potential to improve further as he gains confidence.

