Rohit Sharma to Lead Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy Opener

Rohit Sharma, former India captain, will participate in Mumbai's initial Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, starting December 24. However, players like Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube will be absent for the first games. The tournament will take place across various cities and conclude in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 23:59 IST
Former India captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed his participation in Mumbai's first two Vijay Hazare Trophy games, commencing December 24.

Despite Sharma's involvement, notable absentees Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube will miss these initial matches. Recovery and strategy are the reasons behind the reshuffled lineup.

The tournament runs from December 24 to January 8 at multiple locations, with knockout matches in Bengaluru.

