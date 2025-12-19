Rohit Sharma to Lead Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy Opener

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed his participation in Mumbai's first two Vijay Hazare Trophy games, commencing December 24.

Despite Sharma's involvement, notable absentees Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shivam Dube will miss these initial matches. Recovery and strategy are the reasons behind the reshuffled lineup.

The tournament runs from December 24 to January 8 at multiple locations, with knockout matches in Bengaluru.