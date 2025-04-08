Matildas in Limbo: Australia's Search for a Permanent Coach

Australia's national women's soccer team, the Matildas, is currently navigating a period of uncertainty as they prepare to host the Women's Asian Cup in less than a year without a permanent coach. Interim manager Tom Sermanni has been leading the team since September while Football Australia searches for a long-term successor.

Team captain Steph Catley lauded Sermanni for fostering a positive team culture but expressed concerns about the impact of the coaching limbo on their preparations for the upcoming tournament. "It's challenging for us to build effectively with the uncertainty surrounding the coach's future," Catley said.

Speculation has surfaced around Joe Montemurro, head coach of Lyon's women's team, as a potential candidate for the role. Although Montemurro has engaged in discussions with Football Australia, he remains committed to his current position. Catley, who has previously played under Montemurro, remains neutral, stating, "He's a fantastic coach, but I have no role in the selection process."

