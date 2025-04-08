Bowling Woes Haunt Titans and Royals in Crucial IPL Clash

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals face crucial challenges as they prepare for an important IPL match at Ahmedabad. Both teams are grappling with bowling inconsistencies, which could prove decisive in their standings within the league's points table.

Despite Gujarat's impressive individual performances by paceman Mohammed Siraj and spinner R Sai Kishore, ace spinner Rashid Khan and experienced quick Ishant Sharma have faltered. Rajasthan's bowlers have struggled similarly, with a lackluster showing from everyone except Sandeep Sharma, although Jofra Archer showed promise with a standout performance against Punjab Kings.

As both teams prepare for this significant clash, the focus will be on how they manage their bowling units against formidable batting lineups. The Ahmedabad pitch has seen high-scoring games, and with Rajasthan's explosive batsmen and Gujarat's in-form lineup, this match is poised to test their strategic acumen and adaptability.

(With inputs from agencies.)