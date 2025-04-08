Left Menu

Top Contenders Set for Thrilling TCS World 10K

Elite runners from Uganda, Kenya, Eritrea, and Ethiopia are set to compete in the TCS World 10K on April 27. Joshua Cheptegei, Stephen Kissa, and others will vie for supremacy, with Vincen Langat as a potential dark horse. In the women's competition, top African athletes will present tough competition.

Elite runners from across Africa are gearing up for a riveting showdown at the upcoming TCS World 10K, scheduled for April 27. With esteemed athletes like Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei returning to the race, the event promises intense competition.

Cheptegei will face strong opposition from fellow countryman Stephen Kissa, who previously clinched bronze at the 2020 Delhi Half-Marathon, and Kenya's Vincent Langat, known for his impressive 26:55 mark in Valencia earlier this year.

The women's lineup is equally formidable, with Kenyan stars Cintia Chepngeno and Gladys Kwamboka Mong'are aiming to fend off rivals like Eritrea's Rahel Daniel, Ethiopia's Asmarech Anley, and Uganda's Sarah Chelangat, all eager to claim victory.

