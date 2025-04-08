KKR Strategizes with Change in IPL Clash Against LSG

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) face-off on Tuesday.

With the teams ranked closely—LSG in sixth and KKR in fifth—the bilateral record gives LSG a narrow 3-2 advantage.

KKR introduced Spencer Johnson to their lineup, replacing Moeen Ali, while LSG opted to stick with their existing team composition, led by captain Rishabh Pant.

(With inputs from agencies.)