KKR Strategizes with Change in IPL Clash Against LSG
Ajinkya Rahane, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, chose to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL matchup. KKR modified their team lineup by including Spencer Johnson instead of Moeen Ali, while LSG kept their squad unchanged. Currently, LSG has a slight lead over KKR in their match history.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) face-off on Tuesday.
With the teams ranked closely—LSG in sixth and KKR in fifth—the bilateral record gives LSG a narrow 3-2 advantage.
KKR introduced Spencer Johnson to their lineup, replacing Moeen Ali, while LSG opted to stick with their existing team composition, led by captain Rishabh Pant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamim Iqbal Hospitalized After Chest Pain During Cricket Match
SC agrees to hear contempt plea against Maharashtra authority for property demolition over alleged 'anti-India slogan' during cricket match.
Rishabh Pant Gears Up for IPL Showdown: LSG vs Punjab Kings
Rishabh Pant Faces Fine as LSG Battles Over-Rate Setback
How Rishabh Pant Found Resilience in Adversity