Tragic End: Celebre D'Allen's Final Race at Aintree

Celebre D'Allen, a 125/1 shot, collapsed near the finish of the Grand National steeplechase at Aintree, leading to his death a few days later, according to his trainers on Tuesday. Despite leading the race with three fences to go, he was pulled up after the final jump.

"We're heartbroken to share that Celebre D'Allen has passed away," declared Philip Hobbs and Johnson White Racing. Despite receiving the best possible care, his condition worsened significantly, leading to his passing last night.

Jockey Michael Nolan faced a 10-day suspension after a steward's inquiry determined he continued the race despite the horse appearing fatigued. With 89 equine fatalities since the Grand National's inception, the race remains under scrutiny. In light of this, new safety measures were implemented last year, capping the field and altering start procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)