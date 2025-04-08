Left Menu

Pooran's Power Surge: LSG's Stellar Show Against KKR

Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran showcased explosive performances to help Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) post a massive 238/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL. Marsh scored a crucial 81, while Pooran's spectacular 87 off 36 balls ensured LSG's dominance, leaving KKR's bowling attack in disarray.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran's exceptional innings propelled Lucknow Super Giants to a formidable total of 238/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL on Tuesday.

On a scorching day, Marsh's 81 was complemented by Pooran's explosive 87 off 36 balls, leaving KKR scrambling for answers.

Despite KKR's efforts to contain the run flow, LSG's top order relentlessly attacked, with Pooran securing the Orange Cap and sealing a commanding performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

