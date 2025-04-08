Pooran's Power Surge: LSG's Stellar Show Against KKR

Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran's exceptional innings propelled Lucknow Super Giants to a formidable total of 238/3 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL on Tuesday.

On a scorching day, Marsh's 81 was complemented by Pooran's explosive 87 off 36 balls, leaving KKR scrambling for answers.

Despite KKR's efforts to contain the run flow, LSG's top order relentlessly attacked, with Pooran securing the Orange Cap and sealing a commanding performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)