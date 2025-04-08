Left Menu

Sampdoria's Turbulent Season: From Glory to Struggles

Sampdoria, once a dominant force in Italian soccer, faces challenging times with potential relegation to Serie C. The team has experienced multiple coaching changes and deals with fan disruptions. The once-celebrated club aims to stabilize under new management, including coach Alberico Evani and assistant Attilio Lombardo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:05 IST
Sampdoria's Turbulent Season: From Glory to Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Once a powerful staple in Italian soccer, Sampdoria now finds itself in turmoil, facing potential relegation to Serie C for the first time in its 79-year history. This crisis is marked by a series of coaching changes and pressure from disappointed fans.

To address the unfolding chaos, Sampdoria has replaced former coach Leonardo Semplici with Alberico Evani, who brings a legacy from the club's glory days in the 1990s. Renowned figures from the past, like assistant coach Attilio Lombardo, have been brought on board, echoing the club's nostalgic hopes of revival.

The team's struggles are compounded by its fierce rivalry with Genoa, which currently holds a spot in Serie A. Fans are particularly agitated after Genoa's victory over Sampdoria in the Italian Cup, intensifying the need for the club to reclaim its former status in Serie B.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025