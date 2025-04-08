Sampdoria's Turbulent Season: From Glory to Struggles

Once a powerful staple in Italian soccer, Sampdoria now finds itself in turmoil, facing potential relegation to Serie C for the first time in its 79-year history. This crisis is marked by a series of coaching changes and pressure from disappointed fans.

To address the unfolding chaos, Sampdoria has replaced former coach Leonardo Semplici with Alberico Evani, who brings a legacy from the club's glory days in the 1990s. Renowned figures from the past, like assistant coach Attilio Lombardo, have been brought on board, echoing the club's nostalgic hopes of revival.

The team's struggles are compounded by its fierce rivalry with Genoa, which currently holds a spot in Serie A. Fans are particularly agitated after Genoa's victory over Sampdoria in the Italian Cup, intensifying the need for the club to reclaim its former status in Serie B.

