Left Menu

Indian Badminton Pairs Battle in Badminton Asia Championships

The Indian mixed doubles badminton teams showcased a spirited performance at the Badminton Asia Championships. Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto advanced to the pre-quarterfinals by defeating their Malaysian opponents. However, other Indian pairs, including Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath, faced early exits after tough matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ningbo | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:27 IST
Indian Badminton Pairs Battle in Badminton Asia Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Indian mixed doubles badminton team displayed determination at the Badminton Asia Championships, as Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto emerged victorious in a 51-minute match against Malaysia's Hoo Pang Ron and Su Yin Cheng to secure a pre-quarterfinal berth. With scores of 15-21, 21-12, and 21-11, Kapila and Crasto reversed their first-round fortunes despite an initial setback.

Their triumph contrasted with the fate of three other Indian pairs who faced premature exits. Among them, Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath were ousted by the third-seeded Malaysian duo of Soon Huat Goh and Shevon Jamie Lai with scores of 18-21 and 19-21.

In another clash, Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh fell 9-21, 11-21 to Malaysia's Thulith Palliyaguru and Panchali Adhikari. Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde put up a stiff fight but ultimately lost to Roy King Yap and Valeree Siow with scores of 21-18, 17-21, and 17-21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025