Indian Badminton Pairs Battle in Badminton Asia Championships

The Indian mixed doubles badminton team displayed determination at the Badminton Asia Championships, as Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto emerged victorious in a 51-minute match against Malaysia's Hoo Pang Ron and Su Yin Cheng to secure a pre-quarterfinal berth. With scores of 15-21, 21-12, and 21-11, Kapila and Crasto reversed their first-round fortunes despite an initial setback.

Their triumph contrasted with the fate of three other Indian pairs who faced premature exits. Among them, Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath were ousted by the third-seeded Malaysian duo of Soon Huat Goh and Shevon Jamie Lai with scores of 18-21 and 19-21.

In another clash, Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh fell 9-21, 11-21 to Malaysia's Thulith Palliyaguru and Panchali Adhikari. Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde put up a stiff fight but ultimately lost to Roy King Yap and Valeree Siow with scores of 21-18, 17-21, and 17-21.

