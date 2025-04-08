Left Menu

Rahane's T20 Milestone Shines Amid KKR's Narrow Defeat

Ajinkya Rahane reached the milestone of 7,000 T20 runs during a nail-biting IPL match where Kolkata Knight Riders were narrowly defeated by Lucknow Super Giants. Despite Rahane's valiant efforts, KKR couldn't chase down LSG's impressive 238-run target at Eden Gardens, falling short by a mere four runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:42 IST
Ajinkya Rahane. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling contest at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane reached a significant milestone by completing 7,000 runs in T20 cricket during their IPL showdown against Lucknow Super Giants. Rahane scored a brisk 61 off 35 balls, showcasing his prowess with eight boundaries and two sixes.

Despite Rahane's stellar performance, KKR's efforts fell short as they failed to surpass LSG's formidable total of 238/3. LSG's Nicholas Pooran stole the spotlight with a blistering 87 not out, driving his team to a narrow four-run victory and earning the 'Player of the Match' accolade.

This defeat affects KKR's standing, dropping them to sixth position with two wins and three losses, while LSG climbs to fourth with three victories. Rahane's achievement stands as a personal highlight in an otherwise disappointing outcome for Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

