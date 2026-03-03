Left Menu

David Miller Aims to Break ICC Knockout Jinx at Eden Gardens

South African cricketer David Miller looks to maintain his stellar ICC knockout record as his team faces New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semifinal at Eden Gardens. Despite his individual success, South Africa continues to seek their first ICC title. Miller hopes to lead his team to victory this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:59 IST
David Miller. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal unfolds at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, all eyes are on South African batting stalwart David Miller. Known for his exceptional performances in ICC knockout matches, Miller is set to spearhead South Africa's efforts against New Zealand, a fellow contender yet to claim a World Cup trophy.

Despite stellar personal statistics, including 350 runs in six knockout innings at an average of 116.66 and a strike rate of 124.55 with two centuries, Miller is poised to reverse South Africa's fortunes. Remarkably consistent, his previous standout innings include unbeaten fifties and hundreds although they fell short on several occasions.

Now potentially facing his last T20 World Cup, Miller is driven both by a desire to finally share in ICC triumph and past missteps, including a catch by Suryakumar Yadav that cost his team the 2024 final. Throughout the tournament, Miller has consistently championed South Africa's cause, amassing 168 runs at a striking 158.49 rate to keep his team's hopes alive.

