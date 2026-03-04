Thrilling Showdown: South Africa vs. New Zealand at Eden Gardens
In the first semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Gardens, South Africa scored 169 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Notable performances included Marco Jansen's 55 runs not out, while New Zealand's bowlers, led by Matt Henry and Cole McConchie, took crucial wickets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:49 IST
- Country:
- India
In a compelling first semifinal at Eden Gardens, New Zealand took on South Africa in a gripping match that kept fans at the edge of their seats. South Africa, batting first, put up a score of 169-8 in their 20 overs.
The South African innings saw Marco Jansen top-scoring with an unbeaten 55 runs. Their batting lineup faced a challenging time as New Zealand's bowlers, particularly Matt Henry and Cole McConchie, delivered some key breakthroughs.
The New Zealand bowlers maintained a disciplined attack with Matt Henry claiming 2 wickets for 34 runs and Cole McConchie also taking 2 in his single over, setting the stage for a thrilling chase.