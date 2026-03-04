Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown: South Africa vs. New Zealand at Eden Gardens

In the first semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Gardens, South Africa scored 169 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Notable performances included Marco Jansen's 55 runs not out, while New Zealand's bowlers, led by Matt Henry and Cole McConchie, took crucial wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:49 IST
Thrilling Showdown: South Africa vs. New Zealand at Eden Gardens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling first semifinal at Eden Gardens, New Zealand took on South Africa in a gripping match that kept fans at the edge of their seats. South Africa, batting first, put up a score of 169-8 in their 20 overs.

The South African innings saw Marco Jansen top-scoring with an unbeaten 55 runs. Their batting lineup faced a challenging time as New Zealand's bowlers, particularly Matt Henry and Cole McConchie, delivered some key breakthroughs.

The New Zealand bowlers maintained a disciplined attack with Matt Henry claiming 2 wickets for 34 runs and Cole McConchie also taking 2 in his single over, setting the stage for a thrilling chase.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Chokes Oil Supply

Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Chokes Oil Supply

 Global
2
Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced

Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced

 India
3
SBI's Expansive Hiring: Boosting Workforce for Future Growth

SBI's Expansive Hiring: Boosting Workforce for Future Growth

 India
4
Strategic Skies: Air India Expands Routes Amid West Asia Crisis

Strategic Skies: Air India Expands Routes Amid West Asia Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026