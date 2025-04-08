Left Menu

Priyansh Arya's Blazing IPL Ton Lights Up Mullanpur

Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya equaled the fourth-fastest century record in IPL history, matching Travis Head's 39-ball feat with a dazzling 103 off 42 balls against Chennai Super Kings at Mullanpur Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:07 IST
Priyansh Arya (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Kings' opener Priyansh Arya lit up the IPL with a blistering century, ranking as the fourth-fastest in the league's history. Facing Chennai Super Kings, Arya joined Australian batman Travis Head in the record books by reaching the milestone in just 39 balls at Mullanpur Stadium.

Despite losing wickets at the other end, Arya's counter-attack yielded 103 runs off 42 deliveries, including seven boundaries and nine maximums, at a strike rate of 245.24. This innings is only second to Chris Gayle's 30-ball record set against Pune Warriors India for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.

Excitingly, Arya became the eighth uncapped player to notch an IPL ton, alongside names like Shaun Marsh and Manish Pandey. Punjab Kings, electing to bat first, posted 219/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to valuable contributions from Shashank and Jansen, leaving CSK bowlers struggling despite duo Ashwin and Ahmed sharing key wickets. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

