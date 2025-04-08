Scheffler Leads Star-Studded Masters Title Defence
Scottie Scheffler begins his Masters title defence with notable golfers including Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, and Jon Rahm aiming for glory. The event showcases top players from the PGA and LIV Golf circuits, with McIlroy looking to complete his career Grand Slam at Augusta National.
Scottie Scheffler is set to defend his Masters title, starting Thursday, accompanied by Justin Thomas and Spanish amateur Jose Luis Ballester. Rory McIlroy will pursue his career Grand Slam in one of the final groups of the day.
World number one Scheffler hopes to become the fourth player to win consecutive Masters titles as he tees off in the 14th group. Joining the competition are past champions Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, and Keegan Bradley. McIlroy, aiming to complete the prestigious career Grand Slam, will tee off at 1:12 p.m. ET, with Ludvig Aberg and Akshay Bhatia.
Top-notch talent like Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, and Shane Lowry form an impressive trio, while former champion Jon Rahm players in the penultimate group. Debutant Davis Riley starts the day's competition after honorary starters Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson hit their ceremonial shots.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Keita Nakajima's Pursuit: From Hero India Open to PGA Tour
Min Woo Lee's Stunning Display Sets Stage for Maiden PGA Tour Victory
