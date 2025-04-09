Left Menu

Angel Cabrera's Redemption: A Second Shot at Augusta

Angel Cabrera, former Masters champion, reflects on his past mistakes and his gratitude for a second chance at the Augusta National after serving a prison term. Cabrera is determined to make the most of this opportunity and appreciates the golf community's warm reception upon his return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 00:40 IST
Angel Cabrera's Redemption: A Second Shot at Augusta

Angel Cabrera, the former Masters champion, expressed regret on Tuesday for the actions that led to his 30-month imprisonment for domestic abuse. Now, he is grateful to have the opportunity to compete at Augusta National once again after his release.

The 55-year-old Argentine golfer, who won the 2009 Masters, is taking full advantage of his second chance at the tournament, acknowledging his past mistakes and focusing on the future. He returned to the Masters after missing the cut in 2019 and facing legal and visa issues.

Despite a recent win on the PGA Champions Tour, Cabrera tempers his expectations knowing the challenges of the Augusta course. While aware of the distance limitations brought by time, Cabrera remains optimistic, exclaiming that at the Masters, "anything can happen."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025