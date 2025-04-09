Angel Cabrera's Redemption: A Second Shot at Augusta

Angel Cabrera, the former Masters champion, expressed regret on Tuesday for the actions that led to his 30-month imprisonment for domestic abuse. Now, he is grateful to have the opportunity to compete at Augusta National once again after his release.

The 55-year-old Argentine golfer, who won the 2009 Masters, is taking full advantage of his second chance at the tournament, acknowledging his past mistakes and focusing on the future. He returned to the Masters after missing the cut in 2019 and facing legal and visa issues.

Despite a recent win on the PGA Champions Tour, Cabrera tempers his expectations knowing the challenges of the Augusta course. While aware of the distance limitations brought by time, Cabrera remains optimistic, exclaiming that at the Masters, "anything can happen."

