Scottie Scheffler's Masters Dinner with a Twist

Scottie Scheffler, the reigning Masters champion, infused humor into his Champions Dinner menu choice with meatballs and ravioli, reminiscent of a personal mishap. Despite no wins this season, his performance remains strong. Scheffler reflects on family influences and the new perspective fatherhood brings.

Updated: 09-04-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 09:32 IST
Scottie Scheffler
  • Country:
  • United States

Scottie Scheffler, two-time Masters champion, showcased his signature humor during the Champions Dinner by including ravioli on the menu, a nod to his personal history with the dish. This choice took guests on a light-hearted journey, linking back to a hand injury from a past ravioli-making session.

Although Scheffler has not secured a win this season, his record remains impressive with three top-10 finishes in six starts and a runner-up position at the Houston Open. Alongside juggling professional challenges, Scheffler draws inspiration from his family's work ethic and embraces fatherhood's transformative impact.

With a keen understanding of balancing golf and life, Scheffler approaches each tournament with a fresh mindset, emphasizing that past successes do not guarantee future victories. Nevertheless, with his consistent performance, he remains a formidable competitor and a favorite among oddsmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

