Patrick Reed Returns: Champion Golfer Eyes PGA Tour Comeback

Former Masters champion Patrick Reed is departing LIV Golf to seek reinstatement on the PGA Tour for the 2027 season. Following his recent win at the Dubai Desert Classic, he plans to compete on the European DP World Tour before returning to the PGA Tour as a past champion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:52 IST
Patrick Reed, former Masters champion, announced his departure from Saudi-backed LIV Golf, aiming to reclaim his PGA Tour stature for the 2027 season. At 35, Reed's decision follows Brooks Koepka, another prominent player who joined the Returning Member Program recently.

Reed, celebrated for nine PGA Tour victories including the 2018 Masters, will now play on the European DP World Tour. He clinched the Dubai Desert Classic recently, underscoring his enduring prowess on the course.

Having resigned his membership in 2022 without infringing PGA Tour rules, Reed is eligible to compete on the U.S. circuit as a non-member beginning August 25. However, the Returning Member Program does not accommodate him, unlike Brooks Koepka, who has made his return.

