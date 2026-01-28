Patrick Reed Returns: Champion Golfer Eyes PGA Tour Comeback

Patrick Reed, former Masters champion, announced his departure from Saudi-backed LIV Golf, aiming to reclaim his PGA Tour stature for the 2027 season. At 35, Reed's decision follows Brooks Koepka, another prominent player who joined the Returning Member Program recently.

Reed, celebrated for nine PGA Tour victories including the 2018 Masters, will now play on the European DP World Tour. He clinched the Dubai Desert Classic recently, underscoring his enduring prowess on the course.

Having resigned his membership in 2022 without infringing PGA Tour rules, Reed is eligible to compete on the U.S. circuit as a non-member beginning August 25. However, the Returning Member Program does not accommodate him, unlike Brooks Koepka, who has made his return.

