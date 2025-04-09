Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Set to Reclaim World No.1 Spot After Doping Ban

Jannik Sinner will return to the ATP Tour as world number one at the Rome Masters after his doping ban. His main rival, Alexander Zverev, failed to capitalize during Sinner's absence, losing early in Monte Carlo. The ban ends in May, ahead of his return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:13 IST
Jannik Sinner Set to Reclaim World No.1 Spot After Doping Ban
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner is poised to make a triumphant return to the ATP Tour as the world number one at the upcoming Rome Masters. The Italian star's reentry follows a three-month doping ban, which saw his ranking temporarily threatened by rival Alexander Zverev.

Zverev had an opportunity to claim the top spot but failed to progress past the quarter-finals in six tournaments, including a recent early defeat in Monte Carlo to Matteo Berrettini. Zverev's struggles continue, marking the worst phase since his injury.

Meanwhile, the tennis world anticipates Sinner's comeback on May 4, with Carlos Alcaraz also missing a chance to top the rankings before Sinner's return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025