Jannik Sinner Set to Reclaim World No.1 Spot After Doping Ban

Jannik Sinner is poised to make a triumphant return to the ATP Tour as the world number one at the upcoming Rome Masters. The Italian star's reentry follows a three-month doping ban, which saw his ranking temporarily threatened by rival Alexander Zverev.

Zverev had an opportunity to claim the top spot but failed to progress past the quarter-finals in six tournaments, including a recent early defeat in Monte Carlo to Matteo Berrettini. Zverev's struggles continue, marking the worst phase since his injury.

Meanwhile, the tennis world anticipates Sinner's comeback on May 4, with Carlos Alcaraz also missing a chance to top the rankings before Sinner's return.

(With inputs from agencies.)