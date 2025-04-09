Left Menu

Historic Win: Brazil Defeats U.S. in Stoppage Time Thriller

Amanda Gutierres scored a dramatic stoppage-time goal to secure Brazil's first victory over the United States since 2014. The match, a friendly encounter, saw the U.S. take an early lead through Catarina Macario, but Brazil's resilience paid off with goals from Kerolin and Gutierres sealing the 2-1 victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 09-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:32 IST
Amanda Gutierres delivered a stunning stoppage-time goal to lift Brazil past the United States 2-1 in a gripping friendly match, marking Brazil's first win against the Americans in nearly a decade. The victory underscores Brazil's strengthening prowess on the global stage.

The U.S. took an early lead when Catarina Macario scored just 34 seconds into the game. However, Brazil equalized in the 24th minute with a long-range strike from Kerolin, which U.S. goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn was unable to stop. The match remained tightly contested until Gutierres struck in the dying moments.

Brazil's triumph was the first by a CONMEBOL team against the U.S. on its home soil. Trinity Rodman was absent due to injury, while changes in the U.S. lineup reflect coach Emma Hayes' strategy to evaluate new talents, following recent setbacks including a loss to Japan. The U.S. is set to face China in their upcoming fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

