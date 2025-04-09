Melissa Andreatta Takes Helm of Scotland Women's Football Team

Melissa Andreatta, previously the assistant manager of Australia's women's national team, has been announced as the new head coach for Scotland's women's team. The appointment comes as Scotland prepares for its crucial Nations League match against Austria later this May, pending visa approval.

Andreatta brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having previously coached Brisbane Roar's women's team and worked extensively within Football Australia. During her tenure, she moved from the technical department to developmental roles and eventually assisted the Matildas, Australia's women's national team.

The Scottish Football Association's chief executive, Ian Maxwell, highlighted Andreatta's diverse expertise and commitment to developing elite youth players. As Scotland's team undergoes a transitional phase, Andreatta aims to leverage her expertise to help the team qualify consistently on the global stage, following a historic 2019 Women's World Cup appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)