Left Menu

Melissa Andreatta Takes Helm of Scotland Women's Football Team

Melissa Andreatta has been appointed head coach of Scotland's women's national team after serving as assistant manager of Australia's women's national team. She will lead Scotland in the Nations League match against Austria, marking her first major assignment with the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Edinburgh | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:57 IST
Melissa Andreatta Takes Helm of Scotland Women's Football Team
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Melissa Andreatta, previously the assistant manager of Australia's women's national team, has been announced as the new head coach for Scotland's women's team. The appointment comes as Scotland prepares for its crucial Nations League match against Austria later this May, pending visa approval.

Andreatta brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having previously coached Brisbane Roar's women's team and worked extensively within Football Australia. During her tenure, she moved from the technical department to developmental roles and eventually assisted the Matildas, Australia's women's national team.

The Scottish Football Association's chief executive, Ian Maxwell, highlighted Andreatta's diverse expertise and commitment to developing elite youth players. As Scotland's team undergoes a transitional phase, Andreatta aims to leverage her expertise to help the team qualify consistently on the global stage, following a historic 2019 Women's World Cup appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025