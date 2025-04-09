Shakeup in U.S. Billie Jean King Cup Team

Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins, and McCartney Kessler have officially withdrawn from the United States' Billie Jean King Cup team, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) confirmed on Wednesday. Their departure prompted a lineup shift as fresh faces joined the squad.

Alycia Parks, Bernarda Pera, and Hailey Baptiste have been selected to represent the U.S., while seasoned Billie Jean King Cup participants Asia Muhammad and Desirae Krawczyk continue their tenure. This roster change comes as the U.S. seeks redemption after last year's early exit in Slovakia.

The qualifying stage will see 18 countries compete in six round-robin groups, culminating in the finals in November. Up next for the U.S. team is Denmark, followed by another matchup with Slovakia on the 13th, as they aim to make their mark on the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)