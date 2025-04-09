Left Menu

France Secures 2030 Winter Olympics After Financial Guarantees

The International Olympic Committee officially contracted French organizers for the 2030 Winter Olympics after France met all financial commitments. The French Alps had been favored since last year but faced delays due to political instability. France previously hosted the Winter Games in 1924, 1968, and 1992.

Updated: 09-04-2025 23:05 IST
The International Olympic Committee has officially ratified the contract with French organizers to host the 2030 Winter Olympics. This decision follows France meeting all necessary financial guarantees by October 2024, which required parliamentary ratification after being selected conditionally in July last year.

According to Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi, the conditions for the contract were thoroughly discussed and have now been successfully fulfilled. "We are extremely happy with this. The contract was to be signed at this stage. Those conditions have been met, with additional guarantees provided," Dubi stated during a press conference.

The French Alps bid, preferred since June last year, faced challenges due to political instability but eventually managed to deliver the required state and regional financial backing. France has a history of hosting the Winter Games, having previously held them in 1924 in Chamonix, 1968 in Grenoble, and 1992 in Albertville.

(With inputs from agencies.)

