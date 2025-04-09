Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Triumph Over Rajasthan Royals by 58 Runs

In a thrilling IPL match, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 58 runs. Gujarat posted a formidable 217/6, with Sai Sudharsan scoring 82. Rajasthan struggled in response, managing only 159 as Shimron Hetmyer top-scored with 52. Key bowlers for Gujarat were Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding display at the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by a margin of 58 runs. Batting first, Gujarat set a challenging target, scoring 217 for 6, powered by Sai Sudharsan's impressive 82-run knock.

As Rajasthan Royals took to chase the target, they found themselves in difficulties, being bowled out for 159 in 19.2 overs. Despite efforts from Shimron Hetmyer, who scored a swift 52, and Sanju Samson's 41, they fell short.

Notable performances from Gujarat's bowling squad included Prasidh Krishna's three wickets and contributions from Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore, with two wickets each, sealing the victory in a crucial match for the Titans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

