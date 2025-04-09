Gujarat Titans Triumph Over Rajasthan Royals by 58 Runs

In a commanding display at the Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by a margin of 58 runs. Batting first, Gujarat set a challenging target, scoring 217 for 6, powered by Sai Sudharsan's impressive 82-run knock.

As Rajasthan Royals took to chase the target, they found themselves in difficulties, being bowled out for 159 in 19.2 overs. Despite efforts from Shimron Hetmyer, who scored a swift 52, and Sanju Samson's 41, they fell short.

Notable performances from Gujarat's bowling squad included Prasidh Krishna's three wickets and contributions from Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore, with two wickets each, sealing the victory in a crucial match for the Titans.

(With inputs from agencies.)