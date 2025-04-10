Augusta Awaits: Scheffler and McIlroy Poised for Masters Showdown
Anticipation peaks as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy prepare for the Masters at Augusta National. The tournament promises drama amid course changes after Hurricane Helene. Scheffler aims to defend his title, while McIlroy seeks career Grand Slam glory. The event also reunites PGA and LIV Golf players on the same stage.
Anticipation is at an all-time high as defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Grand Slam-chasing Rory McIlroy prepare for an electrifying showdown at Augusta National.
The course, having lost around 1,500 trees to Hurricane Helene last September, presents a fresh challenge. Despite these changes, the excitement remains undiminished. Scheffler hopes to retain his title, while McIlroy aims to complete the career Grand Slam.
This year marks a unique Masters, as players from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf face off for the first time since last July's British Open. The tournament will be a brief moment of unity amid the ongoing divide in professional golf.
(With inputs from agencies.)