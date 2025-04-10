Augusta Awaits: Scheffler and McIlroy Poised for Masters Showdown

Anticipation is at an all-time high as defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Grand Slam-chasing Rory McIlroy prepare for an electrifying showdown at Augusta National.

The course, having lost around 1,500 trees to Hurricane Helene last September, presents a fresh challenge. Despite these changes, the excitement remains undiminished. Scheffler hopes to retain his title, while McIlroy aims to complete the career Grand Slam.

This year marks a unique Masters, as players from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf face off for the first time since last July's British Open. The tournament will be a brief moment of unity amid the ongoing divide in professional golf.

(With inputs from agencies.)