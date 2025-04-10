Left Menu

WRU Steps In: A New Era for Cardiff Rugby

The Welsh Rugby Union has taken control of Cardiff Rugby after the club entered administration. This move ensures stability for players, staff, and fans, with fixtures and sponsorship commitments remaining intact. The WRU seeks investors to restore Cardiff to rugby prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:19 IST
In a recent development, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has taken over Cardiff Rugby after the club was placed under temporary administration. Established in 1876 and celebrated as part of the World Rugby Hall of Fame, Cardiff remains a cornerstone of professional rugby in Wales.

The administration followed a lapse in funding obligations by owners Helford Capital, leading to the WRU's acquisition of the club's business and assets. The transition promises continuity for players and staff, with scheduled matches for the 2025-26 season going ahead as planned.

WRU Chief Executive Abi Tierney emphasized the significance of the takeover, highlighting efforts to attract investors to ensure the club's resurgence in the rugby arena. Cardiff is set to face off against Ospreys in an upcoming championship clash at the Millennium Stadium on April 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

