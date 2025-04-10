Left Menu

GT's Bowling Brilliance Outshines RR in IPL Thriller

Gujarat Titans secured a convincing 58-run victory against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Parthiv Patel praised the team's bowlers, including Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore, for executing their plans effectively. Sai Sudharsan's strong batting and RR’s failure to build partnerships contributed to GT's success.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:30 IST
In a thrilling IPL encounter, the Gujarat Titans (GT) emerged victorious with a commanding 58-run win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Assistant coach Parthiv Patel lauded his team's bowling unit for their strategic execution on a conducive wicket, defending a score of 217.

The star performer for GT was Sai Sudharsan, who dazzled with an impressive innings of 82 runs off 53 balls. He was backed by a collective bowling effort from Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan, and Sai Kishore, who were instrumental in bowling out RR for 159 runs.

RR's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule lamented the lack of partnerships, which hindered their chase. He attributed the setback partly to GT's strong batting performance and expressed hope in Sai Sudharsan's future prospects with the national team, showcasing his potential for consistent excellence.

