Indian-Origin Golf Stars Shine at the 2025 Masters

Three players of Indian origin are capturing attention at the 2025 Masters. Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia, seasoned on the PGA Tour, are joined by newcomer Aaron Rai as they represent Indian pride, bolstered by sponsorship from Hero MotoCorp.

Bhatia shares a group with Rory McIlroy, aspiring for a career Grand Slam, and emerging talent Ludvig Aberg. Theegala is grouped with solid competitors Sepp Straka and Sam Burns. Rai, on his debut, joins forces with 2022 Open winner Cameron Smith and American JT Poston.

Theegala and Bhatia express excitement over their new Hero partnership. Bhatia highlights his Indian heritage and the significance of Hero Indian Open, while Theegala emphasizes their commitment to promoting young talent. Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, praises the golfers' passion and dedication, aligning with Hero's mission.

The Masters' landscape remains competitive, with Scottie Scheffler aiming to defend his title against formidable opponents like McIlroy and Rahm. Scheffler seeks a historic win streak, while McIlroy chases a career Grand Slam. The presence of other giants like Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas adds to the tournament's excitement.

The competition intensifies around the legendary Augusta National course, where Scheffler aspires to join the elite group of golfers to defend the Masters title, while McIlroy targets inclusion in the exclusive Career Grand Slam Club. Tee times are set for the Indian-origin golfers, marking a thrilling event ahead.

